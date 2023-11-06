'I take full responsibility': Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa stepping down from leadership posts over bullying allegations

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (37th Ward) announced he is stepping down from his positions as Mayor Brandon Johnson's floor leader, and as City Council Zoning Committee chair, following a bullying incident with another alderman during a special city council meeting on Thursday.

The Chicago Aldermanic Black Caucus has accused Ramirez-Rosa of "physical and verbal harassment" of Ald. Emma Mitts (37th) during a meeting on Thursday to discuss a bid to ask voters during the March primary if Chicago should remain a sanctuary city for migrants. In a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) has said Ramirez-Rosa tried to "physically block her" from going into the City Council chamber to vote.

The Black Caucus called Ramirez-Rosa's treatment of Mitts "unprofessional and unbecoming of his role," and said he should resign as the mayor's floor leader and as chairman of the City Council Zoning Committee for "bullying" Mitts. The caucus also demanded Ramirez-Rosa apologize publicly to Mitts, the longest-serving woman on City Council, for is "blatant mistreatment and disrespect."

Five Latino aldermen on Sunday also called on Mayor Johnson to demand Ramirez-Rosa resign as floor leader and zoning committee chair.

In a statement Monday morning, Johnson announced after speaking to Ramirez-Rosa and Mitts over the weekend, he and Ramirez-Rosa agreed the alderman needed to step down from his two leadership positions. His resignation as Zoning Committee chair will be effective Dec. 1.

"Alderwoman Mitts is a venerable leader and woman of abiding faith, who is committed to public service and the principles of accountability and mercy. Alderman Ramirez-Rosa has acknowledged his transgressions, apologized to his colleagues and committed himself to rebuilding trust," Johnson said. "It is not lost on me that Thursday's events occurred during a time of heightened tension at City Hall. In recent months, the forces of division have preyed on our city, pitting us against each other in the most destructive ways. I am confident we will find a way to move forward and regain the trust and respect necessary to have a functioning legislative body. Let us all recommit ourselves to the principles of respect and civility upon which our work and our democracy depend. Together, we can and will build a better, stronger, safer Chicago for all."

Ramirez-Rosa also issued a statement apologizing for his actions.

See his full statement below:

"Much has been reported about last week's incidents at a special meeting of the Chicago City Council. Tensions were high at a chaotic meeting, and I let that get the best of me, leading me to act in a way unbecoming of a leader. I sincerely apologize to my colleague, Alderwoman Emma Mitts, for the disrespectful interaction outside of Council Chambers. I also apologize to other colleagues who I have heard also felt disrespected and harmed by my actions — Alderpeople Lee, Cardona, and Taliaferro. I feel awful about everything that happened. I have reached out to my colleagues to apologize directly and seek to make amends. I made mistakes, and I learned valuable lessons. I take full responsibility for what I've done. Our Chicago City Council does important work and, even when we strongly disagree on policy or approach, it is critical that we show each other respect. The people of Chicago deserve nothing less and have every right to demand that of us. Because the position of Floor Leader especially requires the confidence of our colleagues, and because through my actions I lost that confidence, I have informed the mayor that I will be stepping down from that position. Furthermore, I am resigning as Chair of the Committee on Zoning, Landmarks, and Building Standards effective December 1st, to allow time for an effective transition. I cannot take away the mistakes I made last week. But I hope to be able to rebuild the trust we have in each other as we move forward as a Council that addresses the important issues impacting Chicago."

The incident happened minutes before a heated vote related to Chicago's sanctuary city status on Thursday. Ramirez-Rosa opposes a proposal to put a referendum on the March ballot, asking voters if Chicago should keep its sanctuary city status, and was trying to prevent the measure's supporters from gaining a quorum to vote on the proposal.

The incident happened in the City Council's antechamber, away from the cameras that record official meetings.

Mitts has said she plans to release a statement on the incident on Monday.