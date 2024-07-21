Illinois Governor JB Pritzker floated as potential VP running mate

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has been floated as a potential running mate to Kamala Harris, who on Sunday announced her intention to run for the Democratic nomination for president following the news that President Joe Biden would not seek reelection.

Pritzker was at his Gold Coast home on Sunday, and it was unclear what talks he has had or who he has been communicating with since Mr. Biden suspended his reelection campaign earlier in the day.

Pritzker is one of several people who could potentially join Harris on a Democratic ticket, including Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock.

In recent weeks, Pritzker has remained supportive of Mr. Biden following that not-so-stellar debate back in June. But while publicly supporting the president, the governor was caught on a hot microphone saying "this doesn't look good" when mentioning Mr. Biden's staying power.

Pritzker on Sunday released a statement expressing gratitude to Mr. Biden for his decades of political service, writing, "His is a storied political career culminating in one of the most accomplished and effective presidencies of our lifetime."

His statement also said that "we must not ignore the threat posed by Donald Trump's potential return to the White House" and that Priztker would "work every day to ensure that he does not win in November."