Illinois officials react to Biden's decision to drop out of 2024 presidential race

CHICAGO (CBS) — Politicians in Illinois are reacting to Sunday's announcement that the 46th President Joe Biden has opted to step down from the 2024 presidential race ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month.

The announcement comes weeks after Democrats called for him to step down in the race against Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump.

Governor JB Pritzker posted a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, expressing gratitude towards Biden.

"He has dedicated his life in service to this nation, and its citizens are all the better for it. His is a storied political career culminating in one of the most accomplished and effective presidents of our life time."

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), in a statement, thanked the president for his work during the term and now says the party has to unite behind the next candidate.

"Throughout his public career, Joe Biden always put country first. His four years as President made it clear that he was determined to put our country back on track and restore the soul of our nation. America will be forever grateful for all he has given to this country. Now the Democratic Party must unite behind a candidate who can defeat Donald Trump and keep America moving in the right direction. I will do everything in my power to help that effort."

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee, which has worked closely with the Biden-Harris Administration, says:

"There will be quick and enthusiastic unity around the nominee. Whether or not there is a formal process, we believe that will be Vice President Kamala Harris. President Biden's decision to pass the torch was made out of a love of country, and we thank him for his service."

On Sunday, Biden also announced that he is endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the new candidate for the Democratic National Convention.

The convention will take place at the United Center on August 19-22.