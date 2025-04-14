Watch CBS News
Former President Biden to speak at conference in Chicago Tuesday

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Former President Joe Biden will make his first appearance since leaving office at a conference this week in Chicago.

He will be one of the Keynote Address speakers at the Advocates, Counselors, and Representatives for the Disabled conference on Tuesday afternoon, according to the conference schedule.

The purpose of the conference is to "discuss and develop consensus solutions" amid concerns for "millions of older and disabled Americans who depend on Supplemental Security Income and Social Disability Insurance," according to the organization's website.

Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley, who was selected by Biden as the commission of the Social Security Administration during his term, will also be part of the keynote speech.  

Biden withdrew from the 2024 presidential elections, in which Kamala Harris ran in his place against current President Donald Trump.

Other guests include former U.S. Sens. Debroah Ann Stabenow (D-Michigan) and Roy Blunt (R-Missouri).

The sold-out conference will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Sofitel Hotel. 

