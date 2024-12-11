Man charged with hiding gun used in fatal shooting in Mundelein, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been arrested on weapons and obstruction charges, accused of hiding a gun used in a fatal shooting in north suburban Mundelein.

Joaquin Romero, 20, is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and obstructing justice, according to a spokesman for the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

Police said as 21-year-old Luis Moreno, of Wheeling, was killed in a shooting Monday night in the parking lot of a strip mall in the 700 block of South Lake Street. An autopsy determined he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators located a vehicle used in the shooting, and Romero was in the car when Moreno was shot, according to police. Investigators also determined Romero was in possession of the gun used in the homicide and hid it, police said.

Romero was taken into custody on Tuesday in north suburban Round Lake, and was expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Mundelein police at 847-968-4600.