Man shot and killed in parking lot in Mundelein, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Monday night in a parking lot in north suburban Mundelein.

Police said, around 7:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in a parking lot in the 700 block of South Lake Street.

When officers arrived, they learned a man had been shot, and been driven to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The person who drove the victim to the hospital left before police arrived.

The victim was a 21-year-old man from Wheeling, but his name has not been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Mundelein police at 847-968-4600.