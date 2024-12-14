Watch CBS News
Local News

Masked thieves smash into jewelry store in Chicago suburb, fill bags with stolen goods

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Robbers smash into Jewelry store in Lincolnwood while customers are inside
Robbers smash into Jewelry store in Lincolnwood while customers are inside 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three masked men forced their way into a jewelry store in north suburban Lincolnwood on Saturday afternoon and smashed open display cases before making off with a haul of jewelry.

Police said, around 4:45 p.m., three masked men smashed the front windows Baladna Jewelry, in the 4300 block of Touhy Avenue, and forced their way inside.

The men then broke open display cases, and filled bags with jewelry, before fleeing the scene in a black pickup truck.

While there were customers and employees inside the store at the time, no one was harmed.

Police said the suspects were wearing all-black clothing, ski masks, and gloves. It was not immediately clear how much jewelry was stolen.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.