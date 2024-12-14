Masked thieves smash into jewelry store in Chicago suburb, fill bags with stolen goods

Robbers smash into Jewelry store in Lincolnwood while customers are inside

Robbers smash into Jewelry store in Lincolnwood while customers are inside

Robbers smash into Jewelry store in Lincolnwood while customers are inside

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three masked men forced their way into a jewelry store in north suburban Lincolnwood on Saturday afternoon and smashed open display cases before making off with a haul of jewelry.

Police said, around 4:45 p.m., three masked men smashed the front windows Baladna Jewelry, in the 4300 block of Touhy Avenue, and forced their way inside.

The men then broke open display cases, and filled bags with jewelry, before fleeing the scene in a black pickup truck.

While there were customers and employees inside the store at the time, no one was harmed.

Police said the suspects were wearing all-black clothing, ski masks, and gloves. It was not immediately clear how much jewelry was stolen.