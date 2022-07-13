Jesse White -- a different Jesse White -- is in Illinois Secretary of State race as Libertarian

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another candidate is in the race for Illinois Secretary of State, and his name is Jesse White.

But this Jesse White is not the current Secretary of State, who was elected to the office in 1998 and is retiring after his term ends. This Jesse White is a Libertarian, who has never held public office before.

Jesse White, Libertarian candidate Libertarian Party of Illinois

The Libertarian Party says his name is a total coincidence.

While the Libertarian Jesse White is not on the ballot yet, the Illinois State Board of Elections still must approve his signatures.

If he is approved, he will be running against Democrat Alexi Giannoulias and Republican Dan Brady.

Brady says he is focused on building a strong campaign, and said it is up to the Bard of Elections to determine whether White is a legitimate candidate or a case of political trickery.

Giannoulias has not issued a comment.