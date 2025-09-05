Senators Dick Durbin, Tammy Duckworth discuss use of Naval Station Great Lakes by ICE agents

Senators Durbin, Duckworth to discuss use of Naval Station Great Lakes by ICE

U.S. Senators for Illinois Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, along with U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL 10), are in North Chicago, Illinois Friday to discuss the plans to use Naval Station Great Lakes as a base for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The Department of Defense has officially approved the base for use for immigration enforcement operations.

Leaders in the north suburbs are concerned about the impact ICE operations could have on their community. The mayor of North Chiago said he's been told by base officials that agents will be focused south on Chicago, but it's uncertain what the impact of their presence may be on the surrounding communities.

Durbin and Duckworth both spoke about the importance of protecting the base's mission and purpose as a naval base, and again denounced the Trump administration's plans to mobilize federal agents for immigration enforcement and threats to send the National Guard in Chicago.

Both also accused President Trump of politicizing the military through his threats to deploy the National Guard.

The senators said they had a meeting with officials at Naval Station Great Lakes and took a tour of an office building on the base the agents will use.

Rep. Schneider also denounced the steps being taken by the Trump administration, and said the president is using Chicago as a distraction to deflect attention from the economy and the impact of the Trump tariffs.

About 300 ICE agents are expected to use Naval Station Great Lakes while deployed in Illinois for about a month, the mayor of North Chicago said Thursday.

