Senators Dick Durbin, Tammy Duckworth discuss use of Naval Station Great Lakes by ICE agents

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

U.S. Senators for Illinois Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, along with U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL 10), are in North Chicago, Illinois Friday to discuss the plans to use Naval Station Great Lakes as a base for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The Department of Defense has officially approved the base for use for immigration enforcement operations.

Leaders in the north suburbs are concerned about the impact ICE operations could have on their community. The mayor of North Chiago said he's been told by base officials that agents will be focused south on Chicago, but it's uncertain what the impact of their presence may be on the surrounding communities.

Durbin and Duckworth both spoke about the importance of protecting the base's mission and purpose as a naval base, and again denounced the Trump administration's plans to mobilize federal agents for immigration enforcement and threats to send the National Guard in Chicago. 

Both also accused President Trump of politicizing the military through his threats to deploy the National Guard

The senators said they had a meeting with officials at Naval Station Great Lakes and took a tour of an office building on the base the agents will use. 

Rep. Schneider also denounced the steps being taken by the Trump administration, and said the president is using Chicago as a distraction to deflect attention from the economy and the impact of the Trump tariffs. 

About 300 ICE agents are expected to use Naval Station Great Lakes while deployed in Illinois for about a month, the mayor of North Chicago said Thursday. 

Please note: The above video is from an earlier report. 

