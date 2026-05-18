Gov. JB Pritzker criticized Mayor Brandon Johnson on Bears stadium: "I know the mayor has no plan"

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker lobbed some strong words about the Chicago Bears straight at Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Monday morning.

Pritzker was taking questions after speaking at the Chicago Cares 35th Anniversary Leadership Breakfast Monday morning when he made the remarks.

"I would say I know the mayor has no plan," Pritzker said. "He has come up with no plan at all about how the Bears would end up in the city of Chicago. So that's problematic. We are three years in now and he still has no plan."

Mayor Johnson traveled to Springfield two weeks ago, arguing for the Bears to play in a publicly owned stadium. His team has tried to poke holes in proposals from Arlington Heights and Hammond, Indiana, to lure the Bears to a new home.

The Bears CEO has said the team is not considering any plans to stay in the city of Chicago.