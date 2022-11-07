Jason Jackson wins Chicago Sings karaoke competition

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Jason Jackson was crowned champion of the Chicago Sings karaoke competition.

Jackson took home the $5,000 prize.

The six finalists were from different neighborhoods -- Grand Crossing, South Shore, Rogers Park, Galewood, West Lawn, and Edgewater.

Chicago's new karaoke champion, Jason Jackson joined us live in studio on the 9am show!



He sangggg! And we talked the $5k prize! Congratulations!!! @cbschicago @RyanBakerMedia pic.twitter.com/HxjvSlphkR — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) November 7, 2022

They beat out dozens of other people to get to this point.

The finalists performed in front of a panel of local celebrities in the quest for the title of champion.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot helped crown the winner and got in on the fun, showing off her karaoke talent.