Jason Jackson wins Chicago Sings karaoke competition

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Jason Jackson was crowned champion of the Chicago Sings karaoke competition.

Jackson took home the $5,000 prize.

The six finalists were from different neighborhoods -- Grand Crossing, South Shore, Rogers Park, Galewood, West Lawn, and Edgewater.

They beat out dozens of other people to get to this point.

The finalists performed in front of a panel of local celebrities in the quest for the title of champion.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot helped crown the winner and got in on the fun, showing off her karaoke talent. 

