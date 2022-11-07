Jason Jackson wins Chicago Sings karaoke competition
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Jason Jackson was crowned champion of the Chicago Sings karaoke competition.
Jackson took home the $5,000 prize.
The six finalists were from different neighborhoods -- Grand Crossing, South Shore, Rogers Park, Galewood, West Lawn, and Edgewater.
They beat out dozens of other people to get to this point.
The finalists performed in front of a panel of local celebrities in the quest for the title of champion.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot helped crown the winner and got in on the fun, showing off her karaoke talent.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.