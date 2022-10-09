Citywide "Chicago Sings Karaoke" competition Kicks off tonight

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you think you have the chops, Chicago's citywide karaoke competition kicks off today.

Round one will be held at three different locations: Lincoln Lodge on North Milwaukee, Louie's Pub on West North Avenue, and Simone's on West 18th Street.

Eighteen venues will stage similar events through Oct. 8.

Each will send one singer to the semi-finals to compete for a $5,000 grand prize.

The karaoke competition is open to Chicagoans 21 years and older.

