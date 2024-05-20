City and suburban European bakeries join forces for customers to get Jarosch's sweet treats

City and suburban bakeries to keep traditional European sweet treats for customers

CHICAGO (CBS) — We see it all the time: A long-time, family-run business closes its doors for good because the owners retire.

It happened two years ago at Dinkel's Bakery on Chicago's North Side.

After over 100 years in business, the owner closed the historic shop in 2022.

But thanks to a new partnership, another legendary bakery in the western suburbs will continue to sell its baked goods.

"Our bakery was started in 1959. My grandparents and my parents started it right here in Elk Grove Village," said Ken Jarosch.

The past is part of the recipe at Jarosch Bakery. But recently, the future was uncertain.

"It's time for us to have more time with our family," said Kathy Jarosch.

The shopping center was being redeveloped, which meant Jarosch Bakery would have to rebuild.

"It just didn't make sense for us to do that at our age," said Ken Jarosch.

"This type of work is 24/7. Even if you're closed on Sundays," said Kathy Jarosch.

Ken and Kathy Jarosch thought it might be time to let go, but their kids didn't want to take over the shop.

"The last thing we wanted to have happen is just to turn the key, lock the door, and walk away," said Ken Jarosch.

That's when another family-run bakery with a long history entered the story.

"Bridging the gap between the old and the young is what I've done a really good job with."

Chris Kowal and his family are part owners of Ideal Bakery.

It's mostly a commercial bakery specializing in traditional European foods like the ones at Jarosch Bakery. As luck would have it, Ideal was building a commercial facility near Jarosch Bakery and decided it would be nice to have a store in the area.

"We looked at the tradition, the nostalgia, on the business side, the sales. It all made sense," Kowal said.

So now, the two historic bakeries are merging.

"We are delighted to have found each other. It sounds like a marriage," Ken Kowal said. "I'm excited to hand off the business to a younger, enthusiastic family," Ken Jarosch said.

"They value our history, they value our employees, and value our customers," Kathy Jarosch said. It feels great."

The Jarosch baking tradition actually began earlier than its official founding in 1959.

Ken Jarosch said his family started baking years before in Germany.