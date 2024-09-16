Jane's Addiction cancels tour, including concert next week in Chicago

Jane's Addiction has canceled the remaining dates on its current tour, including a date this month in Chicago after lead singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro got into a fight during a show in Boston on Friday.

The band was scheduled to play at the Aragon Ballroom next Tuesday (Sept. 24). Concert promoter Live Nation said it will issue refunds in the next 14 to 21 days. If the tickets were transferred, the refund would go to the original Ticketmaster purchaser.

The band said fans who bought tickets from third-party resale sites should reach out to them for a refund.

"The band has made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group," according to a statement posted on Instagram.

Navarro, the band's drummer, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Eric Avery said Farrell has been having mental health trouble.

"Due to a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour," the trio wrote on Instagram.

"Our concern for his personal health and safety, as well as our own, has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs.

"We deeply regret that we are not able to come through for all our fans who have already bought tickets. We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis."

A video posted on social media showed Farrell and Navarro confronting each other in the middle of a song, shoving each other before Farrell threw a punch at Navarro. Another man broke up the fight, and the concert ended early after that.

"Perry's frustration had been mounting, night after night, he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band," Farrell's wife, Etty Lau Farrell, wrote in an Instagram post.

She said her husband had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat.

"By the end of the song, he wasn't singing; he was screaming just to be heard," she wrote, adding her husband later broke down "and cried and cried."

Jane's Addiction, known for songs like "Jane Says" and "Been Caught Stealing," is on its first tour in 15 years.

The band's original farewell tour was the inspiration for what is now known as Lollapalooza at Chicago's Grant Park every summer.