Jamie Foxx recovering from medical condition in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Actor Jamie Foxx is recovering from his mystery medical condition in Chicago.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Foxx has been at an undisclosed rehabilitation facility that specializes in treatment for stroke, spinal injuries, and traumatic brain injury since April.

There is still no word on what happened.

Foxx's daughter says recently slammed reports that her father's health was declining. She said her dad has been out of the hospital for weeks after suffering a health complication last month.

Corrine Foxx shared the update on Instagram after reports that Foxx's condition had worsened surfaced online.

On her Instagram story, Corrine shared another account's Instagram post that had incorrectly reported Foxx's loved ones were "preparing for the worst." In an effort to debunk the report, she wrote: "My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

In April, Corrine said in a statement her father had been admitted to the hospital for an undisclosed condition. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she wrote on Instagram. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers."

Earlier this month, Foxx posted his first public statement on Instagram. "Appreciate all the love. Feeling blessed," the 55-year-old wrote.