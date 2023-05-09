James McNamara of Chicago pleads guilty to charges connected to the Jan. 6th riots

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man pleads guilty to charges in connection with the January 6th riots.

Sixty-one-year-old James McNamara pled guilty to throwing a punch at a Washington D.C. police officer and rammed the doors of the capitol with a bicycle rack.

Back in November of 2022, McNamara was arrested in Chicago. Some 900 people have been arrested in all 50 states in connection with the riots.

Half of them have plead guilty.