Teen found shot to death at Calumet Woods Forest Preserve

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death Tuesday evening in the Calumet Woods Forest Preserve near south suburban Dixmoor.

Cook County Sheriff's Police said their detectives were requested for a death investigation shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, after a 16-year-old boy was found dead in Calumet Woods near 140th and Thornton Road.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office has identified the boy as Jaiden Howard, of University Park. 

An autopsy determined Jaiden died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Cook County Sheriff's Police said their investigation remains open, and asked anyone with information to call detectives at 708-865-4896.

First published on November 3, 2022 / 11:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

