Jackson State University student from Chicago killed in shooting at campus apartment complex

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Jackson State University in Mississippi cancelled classes on Monday, after a student from Chicago was shot and killed at a campus apartment complex.

University officials said Jaylen Burns was taken to a hospital after police responded to reports of shots fired at the University Pointe Apartment Complex.

Burns was an industrial technology major from Chicago.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Jaylen's family, friends and all those who knew him. He was an ambitious and bright young man, who believed in being of service as a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and president of the C100 Chapter at JSU, an affiliate of the 100 Black Men of America. We grieve the tragic loss of his life due to this senseless act of violence," JSU Acting President Dr. Elayne Anthony said in a message to students.

JSU Mourns Loss of Jaylen Burns With a heavy heart, I share the passing of Jaylen Burns, an industrial technology major... Posted by Jackson State University on Monday, October 16, 2023

Out of an abundance of caution, the university suspended all classes on Monday. Jackson Police and Capitol Police were assisting in the investigation.