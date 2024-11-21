A mom's journey is a sign of hope for starting a family after cancer treatment

Woman has baby after successfully undergoes IVF during cancer treatment

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An adorable 1-year-old girl is a symbol of hope for couples who are trying to have a child, but suffered a health setback.

Little Penelope Lo Destro's parents were about to start their family when there was a terrible diagnosis.

While Penelope just turned 1, her parents—Ioanna and Grant—were playing to start their family eight years ago.

"We were ready to have a baby, and it did not go the way we planned," said Ioanna Lo Destro.

The day before the couple was going to start in vitro fertilization, or IVF, Ioanna got a shocking diagnosis. She had leukemia.

"That's when my whole world kind of felt like it was crashing down," Ioanna said, "because literally, I think my mind just kept thinking about, 'Wait, wait, wait—I have an IVF appointment tomorrow. I'm ready to start this, you know, family planning here. We're about to build a family and have a baby."

Ioanna did not even have time to preserve her eggs.

"I said, 'Please give me a couple weeks just to get something out,' and she says, 'You won't be here in a couple weeks,'" she said.

So the focus shifted to saving Ioanna's life. But that cost her precious time to have a baby.

"I just kept holding onto like 1% of hope that like, it will happen one day," she said.

Dr. Kara Goldman, fertility preservation director at Northwestern Medicine, helps patients like Ioanna.

"Fertility is critically important, but it also has to happen in line with all of these other life-saving measures," Goldman said.

Goldman said doing IVF during cancer treatment can be risky.

"They might have very low platelets—making it likely that they would bleed during a procedure," she said. "They may have very low white blood cell counts—putting them at a high risk of infection."

So the Lo Destros waited. Three years later, Ioanna's cancer was in remission, so she and Grant picked up the long-delayed IVF.



"I was anxious and just so excited," Ioanna said.

"It was great to see, obviously, you know, her light up about that moving to the next stage," said Grant.

And last year, Penelope joined the family.

"She is our miracle," said Ioanna. "She is our gift from God."

"That moment where, you know, you're holding your daughter, it's obviously, you know, remarkable—and it's just hard to put into words," said Grant.

Goldman said there is a message of hope that goes beyond just one family too.

"I think the lesson is that, you know, where there is hope of parenthood, there is often a way," said Dr. Goldman.

"I am currently living the days I used to pray about," said Ioanna.

Dr. Goldman said time is also a big cost of cancer treatment for couples waiting to have a baby, like the Lo Destros. But they can still have the family they dream about.

As for the Lo Destros, they are planning to try to have more children.