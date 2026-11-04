It's beginning to look like holiday season in Chicago

We've just entered November, and there are already signs that the holidays are nearing.

A 50-foot-tall spruce, window dressings at Macy's, and vendor booths at the Christkindlmarket are just some of the things happening in the Loop, making it feel like Christmas.

The holidays in Chicago aren't just something you celebrate. They're something you see.

For some, this year's sightseeing might be their first time taking it all in.

"Lived here all my life and never been," said Sandra Baez, referring to Macy's.

At Macy's, their holiday decor is a present for their community, hiding in plain sight.

Their team has been hard at work behind the scenes — putting together the six window displays along State Street and the iconic tree in the Walnut Room. An untold number of hours already into planning and execution for their holiday season.

"It is hard to give an exact quantification of that, but I can tell you that there are about 10 people in here since Sunday getting the tree together around all hours of the day," Sarosy said.

Hoisted high overhead at nearby Millennium Park — the 50-foot Norway spruce is now in place.

This is the City of Chicago's 113th annual Christmas tree, set up more than two weeks ahead of the tree lighting scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20.

The Chriskindlmarket will open the same day, still under construction at Daley Plaza just blocks away.

A hustle to prepare for the most wonderful time of the year, even if the weather doesn't make it feel like the holidays yet.

"It's my absolute favorite time of the year. There's no doubt about that. This is truly what it's all about here," Sarosy said.

If you want to know how this all turns out, it is still under wraps until Saturday.

If you're looking to get in the holiday mood even earlier, 93.9 Lite FM announced that it will begin playing Christmas music on Thursday around 3 p.m.