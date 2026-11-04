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93.9 Lite FM will switch to Christmas music starting Thursday afternoon

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

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Radio station 93.9 Lite FM announced that it's switching to Christmas music beginning this week.

The station will flip from its current playlist beginning on Thursday around 3 p.m.

On Monday, morning show host Melissa Foreman, dressed in a coat, scarf, and Christmas hat, held signs, including one that read, "They say I'm not good at keeping secrets," all while encouraging listeners to tune in to Wednesday's announcement.

This will be the 26th year the station switches to all Christmas music.

93.9 Lite FM can be heard over the air or through the iHeartRadio website or app

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