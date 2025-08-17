Illinois State Police trooper hurt in crash involving alleged drunk driver on I-88 in Oak Brook

An Illinois State Police trooper was hurt after their squad car was hit by an alleged drunk driver on the Ronald Regan Memorial Tollway early Sunday morning.

State police said the crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. on I-88 westbound at milepost 139 in DuPage County.

The involved trooper was assisting another motorist and was parked behind a broken-down tractor-trailer with emergency lights activated. During this, the driver of a Tesla failed to move over and hit the rear passenger side of the squad car, causing it to hit the rear of the tractor-trailer, state police said.

The trooper was inside the squad car at the time of the crash. Both the trooper and Tesla driver were taken to area hospitals with injuries.

The Tesla driver, 24-year-old Sebastian G. Rodriguez of Romeoville, Illinois, was charged with Driving Under the Influence and Aggravated Scott's Law/Move Over Law violations.

The trooper's squad car had to be towed from the scene due to disabling damage from the crash.

According to state police, there have already been nine Move Over Law-related crashes this year. In 2024, there were 27 Move Over Law-related crashes with 12 troopers injured and one death.