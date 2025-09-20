Watch CBS News
Police pursuit ends with stolen car crashing into Chicago police car on West Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

An Illinois State Police pursuit ended with a stolen vehicle crashing into a Chicago police car on the West Side early Saturday morning. 

According to Illinois State Police, troopers located a stolen vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop near, but the vehicle drove off. 

Police said while fleeing, three passengers ran fromt he vehicle. The vehicle then crashed head on into a Chicago police car near Madison Street and Pulaski Road around 1:15 a.m.

Police said the driver attempted to run but was arrested. 

A Chicago police officer and the driver were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. 

No further details were released.

