Police pursuit ends with stolen car crashing into Chicago police car on West Side

An Illinois State Police pursuit ended with a stolen vehicle crashing into a Chicago police car on the West Side early Saturday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers located a stolen vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop near, but the vehicle drove off.

Police said while fleeing, three passengers ran fromt he vehicle. The vehicle then crashed head on into a Chicago police car near Madison Street and Pulaski Road around 1:15 a.m.

Police said the driver attempted to run but was arrested.

A Chicago police officer and the driver were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

No further details were released.