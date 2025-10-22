Illinois State Police investigating possible shooting on I-355 near 127th Street

Illinois State Police are investigating a possible shooting on Interstate 355 on Wednesday afternoon.

They said troopers responded to the incident on northbound I-355 near 127th Street in Lemont, Illinois, shortly after 1 p.m.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene where troopers were investigating a black pickup truck that was on the side of the expressway.

Preliminary reports by state police indicated that no injuries were reported. No further information about the incident was released.

I-355 northbound traffic is being diverted off at 127th Street.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS News Chicago for updates.