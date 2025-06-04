IRS electronic payment system delays mean some taxpayers are getting bills for taxes already paid

Some taxpayers who paid their taxes by the April 15 deadlines are getting notices telling them they still owe money, all because of delays with the IRS electronic payment system.

Some of the people impacted have also said they've found it impossible to get through to the IRS for help.

South Dakota couple Laura and Dustin Floyd paid $18,000 on the 2025 tax deadline, so when they got another bill this week for the same amount, even though the money had been taken out of their account in April, they were confused.

"It was near-on a panic attack. It was terrifying. I'm still shaky just thinking about it," Laura Floyd said. "You did everything right, you played by the rules, and they come after you saying they lost your money? That you owe the money again? And also you owe fees? That makes for a rough day."

The Floyds reached out to CBS News Chicago after seeing a report Tuesday about the IRS notices.

"I discovered your story. You were the only ones talking about it," Dustin Floyd said.

An IRS agent told a CBS News Chicago producer, who is also impacted by the mistake, that their electronic payment system is experiencing delays in processing money sent in by April 15. They said they should be caught up by June 29 and assured us that penalties and interest would be erased.

But why isn't this information being shared directly online?

"There really hasn't been any transparency on the issue," Dustin Floyd said.

"The only indication we have at all that there's a known problem is the message on the phone this morning saying, 'the extremely high call volume on the topic you've requested.' So we know we aren't the only ones trying to get this sorted out," Laura Floyd said.

The Floyds said it's now impossible to get through over the phone; they said they were on hole for two hours Tuesday only to hear their calls get disconnected.

"I called again this morning. Went through the menu options again, and the answer this time was 'We're sorry, due to extremely high call volume on the topic you've requested, we cannot take your call at this time. Goodbye,'" Laura Floyd said.

A Treasury Inspector General for Tax Inspection report published in May reveals that more than 11,000 IRS workers were fired or accepted deferred resignation through March, comprising about 11% of the staff.

About 7,000 of those workers were probationary, some of whom may be back on the job by now.

CBS News Chicago reached out for clarification and to ask what's going on with the electronic payment system. After two days of emails and phone calls, the IRS said they are working on answers but probably won't have anything Wednesday.