Iranian artist in Chicago Lemna Parvini honors her heritage, Muslim values through her work

A local Chicago Iranian artist uses her work to honor her heritage, her history and her Muslim culture.

Lemna Parvini is an Iranian, Muslim multimedia artist and calligrapher who has been practicing calligraphy since she was a child.

"It's always been more of a refuge, and I think professional. I grew up during a war. So, in the middle of the war, that was something that I would just take everything to present," she said.

One of Parvini's works tells the story of a woman immigrating from Iran to Los Angeles. The multimedia piece is made with elements of old artifacts like leather, carpet, prayer beads and a ring.

"She's not just packing the belongings, but this is packing the identity, the language, the longing that you have for your soil," Parvini explained.

In December 2021, Gov. JB Pritzker issued a proclamation to recognize January as Muslim-American Heritage Month in Illinois, characterizing it as an opportunity for residents to learn more and honor Muslim Americans through celebrations such as cultural arts.

"We're not different, right. We're all the same and once we bring it all to the fact that we respect our differences, but our shared goal is humanity," Parvini said.

All of Parvini's work is fully handmade, and many pieces are mixed media.

"Every item has a story behind it. So if that connects with anyone, I think that's always valuable," she said.

She said her faith influences her work.

"I grew up being, as a Muslim, basically the values that I remember, and I recall that childhood era is all around compassion," she said.