Investigation underway after pedestrian hit by car in Park Ridge

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit by a car in suburban Park Ridge on Saturday morning.

Just before 6:30 p.m., Park Ridge police responded to the crash at the intersection of Cumberland and Peterson avenues.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to Lutheran General Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The intersection remains closed as police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 847-318-5252.