Investigation underway after pedestrian hit by car in Park Ridge

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit by a car in suburban Park Ridge on Saturday morning.

Just before 6:30 p.m., Park Ridge police responded to the crash at the intersection of Cumberland and Peterson avenues. 

Police said the pedestrian was taken to Lutheran General Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. 

The intersection remains closed as police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 847-318-5252. 

