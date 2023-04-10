One injured in three-truck crash on Interstate 80 near Hazel Crest

CHICAGO (CBS) -- All eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 were shut down at Kedzie near south suburban Hazel Crest on Monday afternoon, after one person was injured when three semi trucks collided.

Illinois State Police said three semi-trailer trucks crashed around 2:20 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near Kedzie.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. At least one truck had significant damage to the cab.

All eastbound lanes of I-80 remained closed as of shortly before 4 p.m.