Watch CBS News
Local News

Illinois State Police trooper injured in DUI crash on I-57 while responding to earlier accident

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

An Illinois State Police trooper is recovering after a driver crashed into their squad car while the trooper was helping with a separate crash early Saturday on Interstate 57 near south suburban Posen.

Police said the trooper was inside their squad car around 1:45 a.m. on I-57 near 147th Street, conducting a traffic crash investigation, when he was rear-ended by a Mercedes-Benz C300 sedan.

The driver, 33-year-old Brian Blackwell Jr, of Chicago, was cited for driving under the influence and Scott's Law violations for failing to slow down or move over when approaching an emergency vehicle with its emergency lights activated.

Blackwell and the trooper both were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.