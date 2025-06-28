Illinois State Police trooper injured in DUI crash on I-57 while responding to earlier accident

An Illinois State Police trooper is recovering after a driver crashed into their squad car while the trooper was helping with a separate crash early Saturday on Interstate 57 near south suburban Posen.

Police said the trooper was inside their squad car around 1:45 a.m. on I-57 near 147th Street, conducting a traffic crash investigation, when he was rear-ended by a Mercedes-Benz C300 sedan.

The driver, 33-year-old Brian Blackwell Jr, of Chicago, was cited for driving under the influence and Scott's Law violations for failing to slow down or move over when approaching an emergency vehicle with its emergency lights activated.

Blackwell and the trooper both were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.