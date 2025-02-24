Interfaith vigil held in Chicago 3 years after start of Russia-Ukraine war

The war between Russia and Ukraine entered its fourth year Monday — amid a tense time in the region.

Russia launched a barrage of heavy drone attacks on Sunday, while President Trump's push to align with Russian President Vladimir Putin has Ukrainians on edge.

President Trump also recently said Russia would be willing to allow European peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of a deal to end the war.

On Monday night, the large Chicago Ukrainian community gathered at Holy Name Cathedral to remember the lives lost and pray for an end to the bloodshed. The Ukrainian national anthem filled the sanctuary, as the yellow and blue pride of the country was on full display.

At the interfaith prayer service that drew hundreds, there were remembrances for those who sacrificed for their country. There was also a focus on dispelling some of President Trump's statements on who started the war.

"This is a very, very special moment for all of us, and there's no way we could not be here," said Ukrainian Chicagoan Dr. Iouri Melnick, "because we all have Ukrainian hearts."

As the Ukrainian community in Chicago remembered the lives lost in battle, religious leaders —including Blase Cardinal Cupich — took the time to fact-check President Trump.

"The world must stand with Ukraine, and tell the truth," Cupich said.

President Trump who has called Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy a dictator, and has falsely accused Ukraine of starting the conflict.

"Peace can only be built on truth, and what is the truth? Ukraine is not the aggressor in this war," Cupich said. "The invasion by Russia was unprovoked."

The concerns about President Trump's statements were echoed by Father Mykola Buryadnyk of St. Joseph the Betrothed Ukrainian Catholic Church.

"It's not true," said Buryadnyk. "Russia started the war, and that's for sure."

President Trump has remained optimistic that a deal to end the war could be a struck with Russian President Putin. This comes as President Trump said the U.S. could be repaid for its military support for Ukraine with access to their precious minerals.

But Ukrainians who have felt the pain of war from afar say there is no deal without Ukraine at the table

"I am very hopeful. I'm very optimistic," said Melnick, "because how much more blood we need to lose to prove that we have a simple right to live in our own land?"