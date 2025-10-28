Food pantry in Pilsen expands hours as demand expected to grow due to SNAP pause

As the government shutdown will leave millions of Americans without benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program starting Saturday, one Chicago food pantry is rolling out a dramatic expansion.

Instituto Del Progreso Latino in Pilsen previously opened their food pantry once a month, but, for the first time, has since upped the offerings to twice-weekly to keep up with demand.

Dozens of people at the pantry on Tuesday were filing through, some waiting as long as four hours for the chance to stock their own shelves.

When the doors open after 2 p.m., Lilliam Negron is one of the first in line. She was waiting since about 11 a.m., but was surprised to find, when she arrived, that she was not alone.

"Yes, I'm surprised. And I'm hoping more come. I hope this place gets filled today, and I hope that pan pantry is empty. I hope it empties out for everyone," she said.

The shelves are full to start, serving more than groceries — this is a heaping helping of support.

"As we begin to think of what will happen tomorrow, we will focus on what we can do today," said Karina-Ayala Bermejo, president and CEO of Istituto Del Progreso Latino.

Staff marking the beginning of their expansion at the Instituto Justice and Leadership Center.

The pantry used to open just once a month, now offering fresh food twice a week, more than quadrupling their service to meet an already-growing demand that is only expected to expand should the ongoing government shutdown pause federal food stamp funding on November 1 and ongoing immigration operations, which was a worry for some who waited outside.

"One of the volunteers came and told us that we can wait inside, that was like pretty awesome," said Yennya Segura. "We felt more secure because it was inside the gate."

Even after closing, the staff says the work is not done. They need to restock ahead of reopening, which is Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

"They're here to support the whole community. Not just a nice side, the South Side, the West Side. They are here for everybody," Negron said.