Institute for Nonviolence Chicago among organizations selected for Everytown's $1.5 million fund

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Chicago nonprofit is among 15 organizations selected for Everytown's $1.5 million Community Safety Fund.

Everytown announced the Institute for Nonviolence Chicago will receive funding. The a nonprofit offers outreach and help to victims and families of violence.

The institute offers services including street outreach, case management, nonviolence training, workforce training, victims services and more. You can learn about the organization's programs here.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry has reported on the group's impact on the city.

The Everytown Community Safety Fund supports community-based violence intervention programs nationwide. the organizations are working to implement strategies in cities most affected by gun violence.