Institute for Nonviolence Chicago hits streets to curb violence in West Garfield Park as part of broader city plan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is a new push by the city to address violence as we head into the summer – but the plan doesn't involve extra police patrols.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, the looming question is whether violence can be combatted without involving police. The city is now pinpointing the top 15 violent neighborhoods, and relying on community partners.

"It's about to get hot out here, so we've got to do everything we got to do," Ashake Banks told CBS 2's Terry as they walked along the streets of West Garfield Park this spring day.

Banks remains determined to make a change. She walks and works with the Institute for Nonviolence Chicago – a nonprofit entrenched in the community offering outreach and help to victims and families of violence.

Banks is a victims' advocate leader for the organization.

"This is my therapy - giving back and helping others; helping other mothers who lost their kids to senseless gun violence," she said.

In 2012, Banks' only daughter, Heaven Sutton, was murdered while selling candies outside the family's apartment in the Austin neighborhood. The 7-year-old was caught in gang crossfire.

All these years later, Banks and the workers at the Institute for Nonviolence Chicago are still fighting to curb violence.

"With the right resources and the right people in play, I'm quite sure this neighborhood will thrive again," said Artimmeo Williamson, who is tasked with helping those just released from jail or prison avoid returning there. "It's relentless engagement – you know, some of these guys, they're not going to accept the help on the first time."

Yet the work continues daily to try to curb the violence. After six years, the nonprofit has support now from the city.

"The city has its own resources, and they need to bring to bear," said Institute of Nonviolence Chicago executive director Teny Gross. "We can't afford not to have the city involved."

West Garfield Park is one of 15 Chicago community areas where the city is working with nonprofits to address violence this summer. Also on the list are Auburn Gresham, Austin, Chicago Lawn, East Garfield Park, Englewood, Greater Grand Crossing, Humboldt Park, New City, North Lawndale, Roseland, South Lawndale or Little Village, South Shore, West Englewood, and West Pullman.

The plan focuses on the top 5 percent violent city blocks, using data and programs to find solutions through the Community Coordination Center, or CSCC.

Terry asked the CSCC chief coordinator Tamara Mahal how people will know this isn't all just politics.

"The CSCC is funded through the end of 2024," Mahal replied.

The goal is to:

• Expand and build block clubs;

• Improve blighted corners;

• Provide access to support programs.

"At the end of the day, we all have a role to play – and the city is one of them," Mahal said.

The CSCC is fully aware that many people will question whether these efforts will work. But the chief coordinator said right now, they are just trying to address the roots to prevent violence not just now – but in the long term.

Overall, time will tell if any of this will work.