Indiana State Police respond to over 400 traffic incidents during holiday weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- New numbers from Indiana State Police on the storm's impact on drivers show it was a rough holiday weekend on area roads.

Troopers in the northwest part of the state responded to more than 400 traffic incidents -- all within the last few days.

They helped drivers in 181 crashes from Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning.

Another 83 vehicles were towed after sliding off the roads, including an overturne semi on Interstate 94.

Troopers also helped 157 stranded drivers.