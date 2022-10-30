Watch CBS News
Local News

Indiana teacher charged over 'kill list' agrees to stay away from school

/ CBS Chicago

Indiana teacher charged over 'kill list' agrees to stay away from school
Indiana teacher charged over 'kill list' agrees to stay away from school 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teacher in East Chicago charged in connection with the making of a "kill list" has aggreed to stay away from the school. 

Police say staff members at Saint Stanislaus and students as young as 10 years old were on the lsit. 

Police say fifth grade teacher Algelica Carrasquillo told a student she wants to kill herself, and that he was on the bottom of her kill list. 

She pleaded not guilty to one felony count of intimidation. 

The Times of Northwest Indiana reported Carrasquillo signed a no-contact order Friday.

First published on October 30, 2022 / 12:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.