Indiana teacher charged over 'kill list' agrees to stay away from school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teacher in East Chicago charged in connection with the making of a "kill list" has aggreed to stay away from the school.

Police say staff members at Saint Stanislaus and students as young as 10 years old were on the lsit.

Police say fifth grade teacher Algelica Carrasquillo told a student she wants to kill herself, and that he was on the bottom of her kill list.

She pleaded not guilty to one felony count of intimidation.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reported Carrasquillo signed a no-contact order Friday.