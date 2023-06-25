Indiana State Police seek help identifying gunman in Interstate 80 shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Indiana State Police are seeking information from the public on a shooting on Interstate 80 Saturday morning.
Around 3 a.m., a black Ford Mustang GT was heading westbound on I-80 near Indianapolis Boulevard when there was a shooting between the Mustang and a light colored four-door sedan.
Someone in the sedan shot multiple times, striking one of the people in the Mustang.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, treated and released.
Anyone who saw the incident or may have dashcam photos or videos of the vehicles involved is encouraged to contact Det. Eagles at 219-696-6242.
