Indiana State Police seek help identifying gunman in Interstate 80 shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Indiana State Police are seeking information from the public on a shooting on Interstate 80 Saturday morning. 

Around 3 a.m., a black Ford Mustang GT was heading westbound on I-80 near Indianapolis Boulevard when there was a shooting between the Mustang and a light colored four-door sedan. 

Someone in the sedan shot multiple times, striking one of the people in the Mustang. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital, treated and released. 

Anyone who saw the incident or may have dashcam photos or videos of the vehicles involved is encouraged to contact Det. Eagles at 219-696-6242.

June 25, 2023

