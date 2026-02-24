Indiana House approves Bears stadium legislation, but Pritzker optimistic Bears will stay in Illinois

The Indiana House gave enthusiastic approval on Tuesday to legislation to create a stadium authority to fund a new stadium for the Chicago Bears in Hammond, but Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said Indiana taxpayers might feel differently.

"I'm very interested to see how the people of Indiana and the voters of Indiana feel about the massive increases in taxes that are being proposed," Pritzker said.

Indiana is looking at millions of dollars in new taxes to foot the bill for a Bears stadium, including a new 1% food and beverage tax in Lake and Porter counties, and a doubling Lake County's hotel tax from 5% to 10%.

Meantime, Pritzker said he's optimistic the Bears will stay in Illinois amid ongoing talks about a deal for a new stadium in Arlington Heights. The governor said there is "broad agreement" about legislation that would allow the franchise to negotiate the amount it pays in property taxes to Arlington Heights.

A committee hearing on that property tax legislation has been scheduled for Thursday.

The Bears have said they are committing $2 billion towards construction of the stadium, but have asked for $855 million in public funds for necessary supporting infrastructure – such as new roads, upgraded utilities, and more – along with legislation allowing them to negotiate their property tax bill with local governments.

Pritzker has said he's open to providing state support for infrastructure needs for the stadium, but only if the deal works for taxpayers. He's also pushed the Bears to make going to games more affordable for fans.