Eyes are on Indiana gubernatorial, 17th District Illinois congressional races

Eyes are on race for Indiana governor, Illinois' 17th Congressional District

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With just over a week until Election Day 2024, a couple of elections—one in Indiana, the other in Illinois—are of great potential import.

Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is term-limited out, so the race to replace him is on. Indiana voters will decide between a current U.S. senator on the Republican side, and a former elected head of the state's schools on the Democratic side.

Meanwhile in Illinois, U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen (D-Illinois)—whose 17th District does not include any part of the Chicago area, but does snake around to include Rockford, the Quad Cities, Galesburg, Peoria, Bloomington-Normal—is facing a challenge for which the winner could help tilt the balance of power in Congress.

In Indiana, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Indiana) wants to succeed Holcomb.

"I'm one that solves problems, knows how to get it done," Braun said at a gubernatorial debate.

Braun's challenger, former elected Indiana schools boss Jennifer McCormick, is running as education proves to be a major issue for the state.

"I promise you when I become your governor, I will fight for you and make Indiana proud," she said at the debate.

McCormick calling for tougher gun laws, and less restrictive abortion laws, statewide. Braun arguing to keep the status quo on these issues.

Polls show Braun leading by about nine points.

There is a third candidate in the race for Indiana governor. Libertarian Donald Rainwater also running. For a third-party candidate, Rainwater has some traction—polls show him with between 7% and 9% of the vote.

In Illinois, Sorensen—a former TV meteorologist—is touting his record.

"I'm one of the very few people that doesn't have a background in politics," Sorensen said recently. "So I can work with Republicans and Democrats to get the job done."

Challenging Sorensen on the Republican side is retired Judge Joe McGraw.

"I'm a trained mediator and a trained arbitrator, so I've used those skills to do reality testing with parties that are very adverse to try to figure out, what are the facts?" McGraw said recently.

This race, which could help tilt the balance of power in Congress, is focused on the same issues as numerous others. They include the issues of abortion, the economy, and immigration.