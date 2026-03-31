Indiana Gov. Mike Braun joins locked-out BP refinery workers on picket line amid contract impasse

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun joined locked-out union workers on the picket line outside the BP Whiting Refinery on Tuesday, calling on the company to come back to the bargaining table.

Hundreds of union workers have been locked out of the BP refinery since March 19, after contract negotiations broke down. Since then, workers have been walking the picket lines.

"I was glad to come out and support the effort," Braun said as he joined workers on the picket line on Tuesday. "I built my own business in a little manufacturing town in the southern part of the state. It was a very simple formula. Put all your sweat equity back into it, you get good people to come along with you, you pay good wages, good benefits, you've got people coming to work for you."

Union leaders have called the lockout illegal, and said negotiations with BP have stalled for months. They claimed the company has rejected their proposals on jobs, pay, and safety. Union members said they are prepared to stay out on the picket lines 24/7 until there is movement at the bargaining table.

BP has said it has made a comprehensive offer, and plans to continue operating the refinery with trained staff, adding that it does not expect disruptions to production. The company has said the lockout will continue until the union accepts the offer it submitted on March 17.

The union president said the company wants to cut around 100 jobs and lower pay for nearly all positions.

Braun, who before becoming governor ran a truck body manufacturer and truck parts distributor, said he doesn't think BP is being reasonable by locking out its workers.

"You should make the right decision by being an honest broker with your own employees, and if you're not listening to them, you're going to have trouble keeping them," he said. "Both sides have got the ability to make your case, but you're not doing it when you're not talking to one another."

BP said it has not received any requests from the union for a bargaining session since the lockout began.