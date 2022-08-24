Watch CBS News
Beach at Indiana Dunes State Park remains closed due to lifeguard shortage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's still no swimming at Indiana Dunes State Park.

The park closed over the weekend due to a lack of available lifeguards. The park will remain closed until further notice.

Those looking to visit the park is advised to check its Facebook page for updates.

If you go to the dunes, you're only allowed to go waist-deep into lake Michigan but cannot swim.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources has not provided an update to when it will open. 

First published on August 24, 2022 / 11:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

