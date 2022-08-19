Beach at Indiana Dunes will close to swimming due to lifeguard shortage

CHICAGO (CBS) – The beach at the Indiana Dunes State Park will be closed to swimming starting Saturday until further notice due to a lack of available lifeguards.

State park guests can still enjoy the sand and wade up to waist-deep in Lake Michigan, but will not be allowed to swim or go deeper into the lake, according to an Indiana Department of Natural Resources news release.

Indiana Conservation Officers and park staff will be on hand to monitor safety and compliance.

Guests interested in visiting on the weekend of Aug. 27-28 or on Labor Day weekend should monitor the Indiana Dunes State Park Facebook page for notifications regarding beach use status.

Swimming is only allowed at the beach in Indiana Dunes State Park when lifeguards are present because of the frequently changing conditions of the lake bottom and unpredictability of dangerous rip currents that can occur along the shoreline at the southern tip of Lake Michigan.

For more information, visit on.in.gov/indianadunessp.