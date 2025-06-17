Watch CBS News
1 person killed in fiery crash after police pursuit in Hammond, Indiana

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

1 person killed in fiery crash after police pursuit in Hammond, Indiana
1 person killed in fiery crash after police pursuit in Hammond, Indiana

One person is dead after a fiery crash after a police pursuit on I-80/94 at an exit ramp in Hammond, Indiana. 

Indiana State Police confirmed Munster police were chasing the car when the driver hit a bridge support column while leaving the Cline exit ramp. The impact of the crash caused the car to burst into flames. 

One occupant of the vehicle died on the scene.

Indiana state police said it is unclear why Munster officers were pursuing the car. 

State police said the ramp has reopened. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

