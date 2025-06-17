1 person killed in fiery crash after police pursuit in Hammond, Indiana

One person is dead after a fiery crash after a police pursuit on I-80/94 at an exit ramp in Hammond, Indiana.

Indiana State Police confirmed Munster police were chasing the car when the driver hit a bridge support column while leaving the Cline exit ramp. The impact of the crash caused the car to burst into flames.

One occupant of the vehicle died on the scene.

Indiana state police said it is unclear why Munster officers were pursuing the car.

State police said the ramp has reopened.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.