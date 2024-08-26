Watch CBS News
Indiana couple awarded $25M over neglected test results

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A jury awarded a Valparaiso, Indiana couple more than $25 million dollars over neglected medical test results.

George "Tim" Yaros had blood work done in 2017. The tests showed he had cancer, but Saint Mary Medical Center in Valparaiso never sent the results to the specialist who ordered the blood work.

His attorney said the cancer wasn't discovered until 13 months later when he went into renal failure. Now, he needs dialysis and a lifetime of treatment, according to his lawyer.

His family said they wanted to prevent this from happening to another patient.

