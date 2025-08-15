Watch CBS News
Detectives still looking for leads in Indiana cold case murder of Darlene Hulse

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Indiana State Police hope the public can still offer them clues or leads in the 41-year-old cold case murder of 28-year-old Darlene Hulse.

Hulse was preparing to leave her home in rural Argos, Indiana, in Marshall County on around 9 a.m. on Aug. 17, 1984 when a man forced his way to her home. She was with her three daughters, aged 6, 8 and 11 months old.

Her 6-year-old and 8-year-old daughters were able to escape and ran to a nearby relative's house, who called police.

When officers from the Argos Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police got to Hulse's home, they found her 11-month-old daughter but no sign of Hulse. Police said Hulse was attacked and abducted, driven away in the attacker's vehicle.

They searched the area but were not able to find her.

The next day, police were called for a body found in a wooded area by a timber surveyor on Olive Trail between State Road 110 and 20A Road, about six miles west of where Hulse lived.

The body was identified as Darlene Hulse, and her autopsy ruled her death was a homicide by blunt force trauma.

Her attacker has never been identified or caught. Witnesses described him as a white man in his mid- to late-20s, 6 ft. to 6 ft. 2 in. tall, with blonde hair combed to the side, a long nose and a long face. His car was described as a 1970s-style four-door vehicle that was greenish in color and had rust on it. It may have been a Pontiac or Oldsmobile.

The Indiana State Police Cold Case Unit has continued to investigate this case and are confident someone knows something. If you have any information, contact the cold case hotline at 833-466-2653 or email ispcoldcase@isp.in.gov.

