In leading Bears to 3-2 start, Caleb Williams performing best when it matters

It could be a messy Sunday along the lakefront when the Bears return home to host the Saints at Soldier Field, with a rainy forecast for Chicago.

The Bears have weathered the storm of an 0-2 start to win three straight games. Quarterback Caleb Williams hasn't put up eye-popping stats, but he's stacking the most important numbers – victories.

It's a quick turnaround for the Bears, after a second straight thrilling victory by a 25-24 margin. In both games, Williams wasn't great, but came up big when it mattered most, engineering game-winning 4th quarter drives against the Raiders and Commanders on the road.

"I'd rather not be in those moments, put it that way," he said. "I'd rather go win a game by 30. ... I do feel calm. I try and portray that to my teammates, that I'm calm, that this moment right here is our moment, it's our show, and in those moments it's time to go win a game."

Meantime, the Bears look like they've found a new starting left tackle in Theo Benedet, the former undrafted free agent who impressed in his first start against the Commanders on Monday night.

"I think the confidence is growing, I think his confidence is growing with his ability to perform in this league, and I think our confidence with him continues to grow as well," head coach Ben Johnson said. "The biggest compliment I could probably give him last week is that I didn't feel him out there.

Basically, the 2nd year player didn't make any glaring mistakes, an impressive feat in his first career start at left tackle.

One other note, Johnson confirmed that when healthy, Cairo Santos is the Bears starting kicker, despite Jake Moody's impressive performance after he was activated from the practice squad Monday night and went 4-for-5 on field goals, including the game winner as time expired.

As the Bears get set to host a 1-5 Saints team on Sunday, Johnson said he doesn't even know what the word "letdown" means coming off the big, emotional win Monday. He stated emphatically, "we won't overlook this opponent."