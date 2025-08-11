State police release images of naked man accused of shooting 2 central Illinois officers

Illinois State Police on Monday issued surveillance photos of a man wanted in the shooting of two police officers in central Illinois while naked this past weekend.

The search continued Monday for David Jordan, 70, and state police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

David Jordan Illinois State Police

Illinois State Police said around 2:30 a.m. this past Saturday, Ford County Sheriff's Department and Gibson City Police Department officers responded to a report of a naked man, identified as 70-year-old David Jordan, walking in the 100 block of Ash Street in Gibson City.

"Upon attempting to make contact with Jordan at his residence, officers were met with gunfire," state police said.

A Gibson City police officer and a Ford County deputy were shot, and were taken to hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries. No officers fired their weapons.

Shortly after the officers were shot, Jordan's house caught fire and burned to the ground.

Jordan, last seen naked, fled the scene.

State police on Monday issued three images of Jordan to help the public identify him. One image, a daytime color photo, shows him wearing what appear to be black shorts while walking in the grass.

Illinois State Police

The other two images, both black-and-white nighttime photos, show Jordan naked with a strategically placed black square or rectangle covering his midsection.

State police asked that people and businesses in the area of the incident this past weekend check their camera footage from the time of the incident and since, and report any potential footage of Jordan by calling their local police or submitting a tip on the ISP Crime Tip website.

State police, again, warned that Jordan should be considered armed and dangerous, and said the public should call 911 rather than approaching him.