Manhunt underway for naked suspect after 2 officers shot in central Illinois

Two police officers were shot in central Illinois early Saturday while responding to a report of a naked man walking in the street.

Illinois State Police said, around 2:30 a.m., Ford County Sheriff's Department and Gibson City Police Department officers responded to a report of a naked man, identified as 70-year-old David Jordan, walking in the 100 block of Ash Street in Gibson City.

"Upon attempting to make contact with Jordan at his residence, officers were met with gunfire," police said.

David Jordan Illinois State Police

A Gibson City police officer and a Ford County deputy were shot, and were taken to hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after the officers were shot, Jordan's house caught fire.

Jordan, last seen naked, fled the scene and police said he should be considered armed and dangerous. He might be using a red bicycle.

Anyone who sees him should call 911, or contact the Gibson City Police Department at 217-784-8666.