Chicagoans flock to Indiana for cheaper gas prices

Amid rising gas prices, some Chicago area motorists are already finding a little relief, but not in the city.

They're driving to Indiana, where there's been a big drop in prices in the past week. Some stations are priced at $4.59.

"I was on E. I came all the way from Chicago, all the way over here just because it's cheaper," said driver Nate Carrasco.

Carrasco took a big risk after hopping the Indiana border line to get gas while driving on nearly empty. He says he doesn't even pump gas in Chicago.

"I don't even know the prices, but I know they're up ... Like what, seven dollars?" he said.

Some stations in Chicago have gas costing nearly costing $5.

"The city is just outrageous. You can't afford to get gas," said driver Felicia Kimber.

Why such a difference?

Last week, Indiana's governor announced the suspension of the state's gasoline excise tax, which is 36 cents a gallon. On top of that, he also extended the usage tax suspension for another 30 days, which is 23 cents for the month of May. Between those two suspensions, Hoosiers will save nearly 60 cents per gallon at the pump this month, about a 12.4% discount per fill-up.

"I think that's a benefit. If the gas prices are rising and the gas tax is being suspended, I don't know if we're going to be breaking even or are we going to be paying less?" Kimber said.

Back in March, an Illinois lawmaker proposed a suspension, calling on Gov. JB Pritzker to implement an immediate suspension of the Illinois state gas tax. If a full 60-day suspension is passed, Illinois drivers would save roughly 60 to 70 cents per gallon.

So, will we see taxes suspended in Illinois?

Last month, Pritzker said he would contemplate it, but expressed concern about the impact.

"Uh, very important to me, though, that we make sure and balance all of the broader inflation questions and the question of whether or not we're gonna continue to build the roads and the bridges and the airports and the river ports that are funded by the motor fuel assessment," he said.

"I think we've seen this in the past with our mobility rates. They're driving Illinoisians into Indiana. People are moving to Hammond and Whiting right across the border, where you get the same quality of life but cheaper," said driver Lavonta Stewart.

Bill Cliff lives in Gary, Indiana, and says he welcomes Illinois drivers.

"Get the best bang for your buck, with the economy going as it is, you need that," he said.

The suspension is expected to cost the state of Indiana at least $100 million in tax revenue.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Governor Braun's office to see how the state will recoup the money, but has not yet heard back.