Illinois Tollway will patrol round the clock for stranded drivers during extreme cold

The Illinois Tollway will have maintenance workers on patrol around the clock through Monday to help stranded drivers during the extreme cold this weekend.

"We're here year-round for public safety, but we're also maintaining the road," said Rick Hartmann, tollway maintenance worker.

If you find yourself in trouble on the Illinois Tollway, help is just a phone call away. All you have to do is dial *999 and they'll dispatch a truck to help any stranded drivers. He's part of the tollway's Zero Patrol.

"We carry fuel, and we have a floor jack, which will help with flat tires," he said.

He also said drivers can take steps to help themselves and ensure their safety during the severe weather.

"You just gotta prepare," Hartman said. "You make sure your fuel is full, check your tire pressure, and if you can, throw a blanket in the trunk and an extra set of gloves. Anything. You never know what's going to happen."

Flat tires happen. So do dead batteries and overheated radiators. So do empty gas tanks. Hartmann responded to a call from a woman who ran out of gas mid-drive.

"I was driving to school, and my car literally ran out of gas, and I had to pull over to the side of the tollway," Emily Donovan said.

Two gallons of gas fuels a lot of gratitude, and she was soon back on the road.

Hartmann and his colleagues will be out through the weekend to help anyone else in need on the Illinois Tollway system.