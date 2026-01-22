Chicago Public Schools closed Friday as Extreme Cold Warning issued for coldest temps since 2019 polar vortex

An Arctic front is moving into the Chicago area, bringing the coldest weather since the 2019 Polar vortex.

An Extreme Cold Warning issued by the National Weather Service Wednesday was by Thursday morning upgraded to an Extreme Cold Watch for Boone, Will, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Kankakee, Grundy, Lee, Lake, La Salle, McHenry, Winnebago and Livingston counties from 3 a.m. Friday until 12 p.m. Friday.

Chicago Public Schools announced it is canceling classes and closing schools Friday because of the extreme weather.

"With dangerously frigid temperatures expected tomorrow and a Warning from the National Weather Service that wind chills could reach -35 degrees, it will be unsafe for students and staff to travel to school," the district wrote in a statement.

All after school extracurriculars, games, athletic practices and other events scheduled for Friday are also canceled. There will be no remote learning. Classes will resume on Monday and any missed games will be rescheduled.

When does the sub-zero weather start?

Late Thursday night into Friday morning, temperatures plunge while wind drives drops to life-threatening wind chills of -20 degrees to -40 degrees.

Lake-effect snow showers may develop in Northwest Indiana on Friday.

While this cold will be dangerous, in 2019, record-breaking temperatures reached - 21 degrees in Chicago.

Chicago and Cook County Warming Centers

The City of Chicago operates warming centers during dangerous cold.

The Department of Family and Support Services' Garfield Center at 10 S. Kedzie Ave. is open 24 hours. Other DFSS community service centers are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., including:

The Englewood Community Service Center at 1140 W. 79th St.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center at 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

The North Area Community Service Center at 845 W. Wilson Ave.

The South Chicago Community Service Center at 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

The Trina Davila Community Service Center at 4312 W. North Ave.

Chicago Public Library, Park District, and City College facilities, senior centers, community service centers, and police district stations are also pressed into service as warming centers. The city has posted a map of all the facilities.

Just to the north, the City of Evanston is opening five warming centers from Thursday through Saturday:

Levy Senior Center, 300 Dodge Ave.: Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Robert Crown Community Center, 1801 Main St.: open daily, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Prieto Community Center, 430 Asbury Ave., Thursday and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center, 1655 Foster St., Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Evanston Ecology Center, 2024 McCormick Blvd., open daily, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Evanston residents in need of transportation to a warming center should call or text the City of Evanston via 311 or at 847-448-4311, or call the Evanston police non-emergency number at 847-866-5000.

Cook County is also opening three of its five suburban courthouses as warming centers beginning at 8:30 a.m. Thursday and continuing through 4:30 p.m. Monday of next week. Warming will be available at:

The Skokie Courthouse, 5600 Old Orchard Rd.

The Maywood Courthouse, 1500 Maybrook Dr.

The Markham Courthouse, 16501 S. Kedzie Pkwy.

The courthouses will provide water and snacks and access to restrooms, and residents can bring their pets in cages or carriers. A limited number of cages or carriers will be available at the courthouse.

Other municipalities around suburban Cook County also operate warming centers.

Full list of Emergency Closing Center closures and delays for area schools, businesses, daycare centers, and other organizations